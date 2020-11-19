Randolph police investigating after bullets were fired at a car with 2 adults, 2 children inside

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Randolph are turning to the public for help as they investigate a shooting incident that took place Thursday evening.

Officers responding to reports of multiple shots fire near the intersection of Perly Evans Drive and Hemlock Terrace shortly before 7:30 p.m. found a vehicle parked on Highland Avenue with at least three gunshots to the windshield and engine damage due to gunfire, according to a release issued by police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 36-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and two little girls, ages 5 and 3, were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The woman suffered minor injuries from the broken glass and was transported to an area hospital.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the department at 781-963-1212.

