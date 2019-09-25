Randolph police investigating report of suspicious driver who offered candy to young children

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) – Randolph police are investigating a report of a suspicious driver who allegedly approached school children and offered them candy on Tuesday.

The suspicious man allegedly stopped his brown van in traffic around 3:30 p.m. on South Main Street near Sam’s Gas & Auto Repair, where he held two lollipops in his hand and offered them to a group of nearby children between the ages of seven and nine.

An adult close by yelled to the children not to take the candy and the driver left the area, according to police. The children also left.

That adult reported the incident to police and provided them with a complete license plate number.

Officers identified the driver and questioned him, police said.

“We are actively investigating this incident to determine exactly what transpired,” Randolph Police Chief William Pace said. “We are asking parents to please have a discussion with your children, and please come forward if your child saw or heard anything or was approached by this suspicious driver.”

Randolph Public Schools released a statement on Facebook that read in part, “We have already instructed our teachers at all schools to remind students of stranger danger, to not go up to unknown cars, and to yell for help if feeling unsafe. We ask that – as parents and guardians – you do the same.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Randolph Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)