Randolph police investigating shooting that left car riddled with bullet holes

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Randolph are investigating a shooting that left a sedan riddled with bullet holes late Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on West Street around 11:30 p.m. found a dark-colored Infiniti that had been shot up, according to the Randolph Police Department.

Video from the scene showed several evidence markers scattered on the ground near the vehicle in question.

The Quincy Police Department says it sent a K9 unit to assist Randolph police with their investigation.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)