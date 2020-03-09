Randolph police looking to identify possible suspect in series of home break-ins

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are turning to the public for help identifying a possible suspect in a series of break-ins.

Officers responding to reported break-ins at two separate homes in the same neighborhood on Friday around 1:30 p.m. spoke with homeowners on Edwin Street and Soren Street, according to Randolph Police Chief William Pace.

Jewelry and cash were reportedly stolen from the first home, and jewelry was reportedly stolen from the second home. Both break-ins appear similar in nature, with significant damage done to the front and side doors of the homes.

After reviewing video recorded by neighbors, police have identified the suspect as a middle-aged black man who was wearing a white jacket, dark flannel pajama pants, and a white baseball hat.

He was seen carrying a black bag over his shoulder.

Two victims of these break-ins were targeted in the same fashion during similar incidents in 2015.

The individual is not wanted by police at this time, but police are looking to identify him.

An attempted break-in was reported at a residence on North Main Street on Friday. An additional break-in was reported on Saturday, Feb. 29 involving a suspect who climbed through the kitchen window of a home on Eugenia Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212 or email detectives@randolphmapolice.com.

