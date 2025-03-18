RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

The department said Sgt. Scott Sherman, a 23-year veteran of the force, died while off duty Sunday night.

Sherman was previously a school resource officer and was involved in the Randolph Community Center.

Black bunting was hung outside the Randolph Police Department Monday.

Officials said Sherman is being remembered for his compassion, professionalism, and commitment to public service.

