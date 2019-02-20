Randolph police officer arrested after allegedly interfering with firefighters outside home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police identified an officer who has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Brockton over the weekend for allegedly interfering at the scene of a fire outside of his home and defying more than 20 orders to stay away from the area.

Glenn Frazier, a 24-year veteran of the department, was arrested outside of his Brockton home and will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of a Brockton police investigation, Randolph Police Chief William Pace said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Avon Police Department notified Brockton police on Sunday night to be on the lookout for a dark-colored SUV that was possibly missing a tire with sparks coming from underneath. A gas station surveillance camera captured the vehicle as it drove by.

An officer on patrol in the area of Division and Fairmount streets found Frazier trying to put out an “intense” vehicle fire with a garden hose, officials said.

Frazier was escorted away from his burning Chevrolet Tahoe as flames shot at least 10 feet in the air.

The officer later observed Frazier try to enter his home but the 53-year-old was said to be unsteady on is feet and police feared for his safety.

Officers, along with a good Samaritan, walked Frazier away from the house but he allegedly resisted, saying that he “only had five drinks” and that “he would be fine.”

The fire then began to cause small explosions and the vinyl siding on Frazier’s house started to melt and catch fire.

As officers went to move their cruisers to allow firefighters space to battle the blaze, Frazier allegedly got into one of the vehicles. One officer had to stop his cruiser, which caused a fire engine to maneuver closer to the flames. Another engine was hindered from passing through.

Firefighters had to gather their tools and walk to assist the other engine on the scene, officials said.

Frazier was finally subdued with a Taser, taken into custody, and booked on charges including interfering with a firefighter, interfering with a police officer, and resisting arrest. He has since been arraigned and released on bail.

The Randolph Police Department will also be conducting an internal review.

