Randolph police officers chip in on new violin for young girl

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police officers banded together to lift the spirits of an 8-year-old girl who has been going through a tough time.

Officers met Kristen while responding to a call.

“Her story was just heartbreaking, for an 8-year-old girl, she had gone through a lot,” one officer said.

They discovered that she used to play the ukelele and hoped to one day learn how to play the violin.

“Immediately as we walked right outside the apartment Sargeant Zaiter and I began talking about it,” the officer said.

So they stepped up to cheer her up and gifted her with a violin and a year’s worth of lessons.

“I think part of our role is to make sure that when we see things like this in our communities, try to brighten someone’s day,” Sargeant Daniel Zaiter said. “99.0 percent of the time it is unseen, whether it’s buying a kid sneakers or lunch or dinner, that’s what we do.”

The police chief said their hope is that Kristen will be able to come back and play for them, once she’s taken a few lessons.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)