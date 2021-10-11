RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are continuing their search for a missing 86-year-old woman who was last seen in Randolph on Saturday evening.

Marie Depestre’s last known whereabouts were caught on surveillance video in front of 52 Bittersweet Lane around 5 p.m., according to Randolph police.

Depestre suffers from memory loss and has wandered off in the past, police said.

She speaks Haitian Creole and is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighing about 130 pounds.

Depestre was last seen wearing a two-toned yellow V-neck sweater, black pants, black socks, and black slide sandals.

K-9 units have been deployed in the area amid the ongoing search for Depestre.

Residents are asked to check the outside of their property for signs of Depestre and review any surveillance camera video over the past 24 hours for anyone fitting Depestre’s description.

Anyone with information regarding Depestre’s whereabouts is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

