Randolph police searching for suspects after woman injured in nighttime shooting

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are searching for suspects after a shooting left one woman injured on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the shooting at the AutoToys parking lot on North Main Street just before midnight found a woman suffering from gunshot wound to her arm, police said.

A group was gathered at the scene and paramedics were treating the 24-year-old Randolph woman, who was taken to the hospital for her non-life-threatening injury, officials said.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the victim was with a group of friends who were in a parked car when all of a sudden multiple gunshots were fired in their direction, according to police.

The victim said she saw a black man approach the vehicle from the rear just before shots were fired, police said.

He is described as being somewhere between 5′ 8” or 5′ 10″ and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his hood up and gray sweat shorts, officials said.

Surveillance video shows two suspects running from the scene and allegedly entering a sedan parked behind a second vehicle, believed to be a Ford Explorer, before it drives off, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212

