Randolph police searching for suspects in shooting that left woman injured

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are searching for suspects after a shooting left a woman injured on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the shooting at the AutoToys parking lot on North Main Street just before midnight found a woman suffering from gunshot wound to her arm, police said.

A group was gathered at the scene and paramedics were treating the 24-year-old Randolph woman, who was taken to the hospital for her non-life-threatening injury, officials said.

Witnesses at the scene told officers that the victim was with a group of friends who were in a parked car when all of a sudden multiple gunshots were fired in their direction, according to police.

The victim said she saw a black man approach the vehicle from the rear just before shots were fired, police said.

He is described as being somewhere between 5 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with his hood up and gray sweat shorts, officials said.

Surveillance video shows two suspects running from the scene and allegedly entering a sedan parked behind a second vehicle, believed to be a Ford Explorer, before it drives off, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)