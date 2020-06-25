Randolph police searching for teens who crashed stolen car into church, fled scene

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are investigating after a group of teens crashed a stolen car into a church late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a car into the Assembly of God Church on South Main Street around 10:30 p.m. found a Honda Accord that had slammed through the wall of the church, according to Police Chief William Pace.

An on-scene investigation determined that three black teens between the ages of 15 and 16 years old fled the vehicle following the crash. One of them was wearing a black sweatshirt.

The Accord had recently been reported stolen out of Abington.

Anyone with information is asked to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

