Randolph police seek help identifying man in connection to gas station shooting

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are turning to the public for help identifying a man in connection with a shooting at a gas station early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responding to the Mobil gas station at 1245 North Main St. around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting learned that the male suspect entered the gas station and had an altercation with another man inside before exiting the station and firing three gunshots into the building, striking the man.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

Employees say the victim was a worker.

The suspect is described as a male who is believed to be in his mid to late 20s and was wearing a light blue baseball cap, grey Nike sweatshirt with the slogan ‘Just Do It,’ jeans and white sneakers with black laces at the time of the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene in a 2007 grey Honda Accord, and the vehicle was recovered later Sunday morning unoccupied in Dorchester.

Customers say they are shocked about what happened.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

