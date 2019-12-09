Randolph police seek help identifying shooter who left Dunkin’ employee seriously injured

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are turning to the public for help identifying a man in connection with a shooting at a gas station that left a Dunkin’ employee seriously injured early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at a combination Mobil gas station and Dunkin’ at 1245 North Main St. around 1:15 a.m. learned that the male suspect had just entered the gas station, had an altercation with another man inside, and fired three gunshots into the building, striking the other man, according to police.

The victim, who works at the Dunkin’, was transported to an area hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive, police added.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid- to late 20s. He was last seen wearing a light blue baseball cap, a gray Nike sweatshirt with the slogan ‘Just Do It,’ jeans, and white sneakers with black laces.

He fled the scene in a 2007 grey Honda Accord, which was recovered Sunday morning in Dorchester, police said.

Customers were shocked by the shooting.

“I’m surprised because this is a nice store, everything is quiet all the time,” said Tamara Luna.

Dunkin’ released a statement that read, “The safety and well-being of our franchisees, their employees and customers are our top priority. Our thoughts are with the Dunkin’ franchised employee who is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. We are working with our franchisee who is cooperating fully with the local authorities investigating this incident.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)