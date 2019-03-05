Randolph police seek help in search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in fatal shooting

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Randolph police are turning to the public for help in tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

Justin Gaston, 32, of Randolph and Brockton, is known to sometimes reside at the location of the apparent homicide, 27 Petipas Lane in Randolph, and at other locations in neighboring communities, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim is an adult male known to the suspect and the incident is not random, the DA’s office added.

One resident says the fatal shooting is extremely concerning.

“To me it’s just crazy because I just moved here I’ve always driven around this neighborhood and it’s always been calm, so to actually be at home and witness something like this, it’s actually pretty scary,” they said.

Gaston is described as a black male with brown eyes, black hair, standing 6 feet, 3 inches, and weighing approximately 210 pounds.

Officials say he may be traveling in a black 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Massachusetts registration of 57X610.

The public is warned not to approach Gaston but to call Randolph police at 781-963-1212 or dial 911 to report his whereabouts.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for the latest developments.

