RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An off-duty Randolph police sergeant has died.

Scott Sherman had spent 23 years with the Randolph police department and was previously a school resource officer.

Sherman was also involved in the Randolph Community Center.

Black bunting was hung outside the Randolph police department Monday night.

Sherman is being remembered for his compassion, professionalism, and commitment to public service.

The Randolph police chief released a statement, saying in part that the department will “stand together to support each other and Sgt. Sherman’s family as we navigate this difficult time. His legacy and contributions to this department and our community will never be forgotten.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)