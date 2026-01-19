RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Randolph are digging out after six inches of snow blanketed the town Sunday night into Monday.

Many people took advantage of the holiday to clean up their homes and make time for some fun in the fresh snow.

“It’s a good thing today is a holiday, otherwise people would be out at six in the morning and the snow is pretty heavy, so it’s not easy shoveling,” said Frank Finnell, who lives in Randolph.

“We were salting for a few hours, then had the lull, then it picked back up again,” said Al Crockett, who works with the Randolph Highway Department. “Went back plowing, hit it with some salt. Now here we are.”

There was a lot of moisture in the snow, making it difficult to remove. However, highway workers said it was easier to get down to plow the pavement and sidewalks with fewer cars on the road and no kids in school.

The snow weighed down some cable wires and a tall truck hit and snapped them.

Some residents said they also know some people who left town and are having a difficult time getting back.

Despite all of those issues, it’s still the time of year many people relish.

“New England weather, baby!” exclaimed Anthony Seymour, another resident.

