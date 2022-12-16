RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A school administrator in Randolph is off the job amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with students.

The district announced its decision to place the Randolph Public Schools administrator on leave after learning of the allegations against them.

“Upon learning of these allegations, we took immediate steps to secure the safety and well-being of all students. The administrator has been placed on leave with pay. We take allegations such as these very seriously, and we are fully cooperating with all relevant agencies in related to this matter.”

Randolph police confirmed they are investigating the allegations.

