Randolph shooting suspect arraigned

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Andover man accused of opening fire on someone during an argument over a car sale in Randolph faced a judge on Tuesday.

Erolw Pope-Foster, 25, was arraigned on several charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.

The shooting occurred in the area of 625 Main St. about 4 p.m. on Monday after Pope-Foster met another man for an online car sale, according to police.

Police say the men got into a fight over the price and Pope-Foster pulled out a handgun and fired it twice. He was not hit by the bullets.

