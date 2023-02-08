RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher in Randolph was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after an unknown tablet was found in the teacher’s cup of coffee, police said.

This incident took place at Donovan Elementary School. The teachers was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to officials.

Investigators have confirmed this incident took place in the same fourth grade classroom where shell casings were found last month.

A shelter in place order was issued at the school on Jan. 20 after a shell casing was found for the second time, officials said.

A further search of the school with a police K9 did not reveal any other casings or weapons.

