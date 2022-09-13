DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing a student at the Jeremiah Burke School in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers arrived to the school on Monday at around 11 a.m. and found a teen boy suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds to the shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Officers were later told that the suspect had fled the school before they arrived. A few hours later, the teen suspect turned himself into police, and was taken into custody without incident.

The teen is expected to be arraigned in the juvenile division of Dorchester District Court on a charge of Delinquent to wit: Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)