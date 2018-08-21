Randolph teen arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded handgun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old Randolph boy is facing weapons charges after a handgun was found during a traffic stop in Dorchester Monday, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force conducting a traffic stop in the area of 37 Larchmont St. about 6:13 p.m. noticed a loaded 9mm Ruger EC9S on the floor of the rear passenger area where the 17-year-old was sitting, according to a post on the department’s website.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

