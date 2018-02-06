Randolph town councilor arrested, accused of drug possession

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) — A Randolph town councilor was arrested Tuesday after police said they found drug in his possession.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said James Burgess, 49, was arrested at his home on Fairmount Street for alleged possession of methamphetamines. A 33-year-old man who also lives at house was arrested and charged with selling methamphetamines.

The president of the town council confirmed Burgess is a town councilor but did not want to say anything else. The sheriff’s office said Burgess worked for them as a case worker but voluntarily left the department about 18 months ago.

Burgess unsuccessfully ran for state representative back in 2016.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)