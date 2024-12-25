STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Randolph woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked an off-duty police officer in Stoughton after hitting his vehicle and fleeing the scene on Sunday.

Vashiyra Mason, 20, has been arrested on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Washington Street around 1 p.m. determined an off-duty police sergeant had called for help after his vehicle was side-swiped by a car that left the scene.

The sergeant said when he caught up to Mason she became belligerent and began punching him.

She was arraigned Monday in Stoughton District Court.

