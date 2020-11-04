Ranked choice voting question in Mass. fails despite wealthy backers

Boston (AP) — Supporters of a ballot question that would have dramatically changed the way votes are tallied in Massachusetts raised nearly $10 million to persuade voters to adopt the change — but fell short Tuesday.

Question 2 organizers had hoped to create a ranked choice voting system intended to avoid the “spoiler effect” by guaranteeing a candidate couldn’t be declared a winner without eventually gathering the support of a majority of voters.

Massachusetts voters rejected the change in an election dominated by the presidential contest pitting Democrat Joe Biden against Republican Donald Trump.

The loss came despite the backing of deep-pocketed donors.

