(WHDH) — The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Natucket Steamship Authority has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations on Wednesday.

Customers traveling with the authority are being warned to expect delays as a result of the attack.

A team of IT professionals is currently assessing the impact of the attack.

No additional information was immediately available.

