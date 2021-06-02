(WHDH) — The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Natucket Steamship Authority has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations on Wednesday.

Customers traveling with the authority are being warned to expect delays as a result of the attack.

A team of IT professionals is currently assessing the impact of the attack.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox