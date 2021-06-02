(WHDH) — The Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard, and Natucket Steamship Authority has been the target of a ransomware attack that is affecting operations on Wednesday.
Customers traveling with the authority are being warned to expect delays as a result of the attack.
A team of IT professionals is currently assessing the impact of the attack.
No additional information was immediately available.
