BOSTON (WHDH) - A case against a high-profile basketball trainer from Rhode Island has been dismissed, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday.

Robert McClanaghan was arrested on charges of rape and drugging for intercourse back in November.

On Wednesday, the DA’s office announced it is no longer pursuing a prosecution.

”Our responsibility in all cases is to follow the evidence wherever it leads,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “In some cases that endeavor does not add up to a viable prosecution.”

“We have a duty to recognize that conclusion and to take the appropriate action when it is reached,” the DA’s office continued. “We have taken that appropriate action today.”

An NBA skills trainer, McClanaghan has worked with celebrity basketball players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Al Horford.

Writing this week, the DA’s office said it will have no further comment on the case “Out of respect for the privacy of all parties involved.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)