BOSTON (WHDH) - Opening statements in the trial of a former Boston attorney accused of rape got underway on Tuesday in Boston.

Gary Zerola, 51, once worked as a prosecutor for the state and was once named one of “People” magazine’s top 50 bachelors.

Now, he’s facing two counts of rape in connection with an incident in 2016 where prosecutors said he allegedly attacked the friend of a woman he had been dating.

In opening statements, a prosecutor told jurors the victim was 23 and had been out drinking with Zerola and other friends before falling asleep in Zerola’s friend’s apartment. When she woke up, the prosecutor said, she found Zerola allegedly assaulting her.

Zerola’s attorney, meanwhile, has said the victim was affectionate toward Zerola and called the allegations “false” and “frivolous.”

As he heads back into a courtroom, this is not the first time Zerola has been on trial for sexual assault.

Zerola first faced rape allegations in 2008. He was acquitted at the time and blamed his troubles on hard partying.

Zerola’s 2016 case was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While released on bail and awaiting trail in the case, he was arrested again in 2021 and charged with raping another woman.

Zerola pleaded not guilty in the 2021 case as well as the 2016 case.

He is currently facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted in his now ongoing trial.

The victim in the current trial is expected to take the stand later Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)