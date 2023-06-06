BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial for a former Boston attorney accused of rape is set to begin Tuesday in Boston.

Gary Zerola, 51, a former criminal defense lawyer who was once named one of “People” magazine’s most eligible bachelors, is accused of raping a woman in 2016 in Boston after a concert. His attorney says the victim was affectionate toward Zerola and called the allegations false.

Zerola is already facing charges in Suffolk Superior Court for the alleged rape of a different woman in 2016, and had posted $10,000 bail in that case, according to the office of the Suffolk County District Attorney.

