Rapid coronavirus test kits to be distributed to 134 Mass. school districts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapid coronavirus test kits provided by the federal government are slated to be distributed to 134 school districts across Massachusetts, Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley announced Wednesday.

While school districts have successfully implemented sound health protocols that appear to have had a positive effect on safety for students and staff, the state is now ready stand up additional measures to mitigate the spread of the virus in learning environments, Riley said during a news conference at the State House.

Massachusetts plans to distribute 2 million Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test kits to public schools, charter schools, and other educational settings, according to Riley.

Riley said that Phase 1 of the voluntary testing initiative will begin in the 134 school districts by early December. The initiative is free and designed to help schools continue forward with in-person instruction as the state battles a second surge in cases.

Schools and districts selected to participate in Phase 1 must complete all six of the following requirements:

Obtain an approved CLIA certificate of waiver Secure a signed physician order for testing Confirm ability to maintain an adequate supply of PPE Ensure all testing staff meet training requirements Review parental consent and notification forms Verify ability to complete DPH reporting requirements

These particular tests perform best in the early stages of infection, when the viral load is at its highest, Riley said. The tests can deliver results in about 15 minutes.

“Results are probable and confirmation of a person’s COVID-19 status requires a PCR test,” Riley noted.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders noted that the state has already analyzed the tests and found that they successfully detect the virus in children at a rate of 79 percent, while they are 97 percent effective on adults.

Riley said that parental consent is required before students can take a test.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense recently announced an initiative to deliver 150 million tests to schools and other strategic environments across America.

