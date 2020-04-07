Rapid COVID-19 testing site free to Massachusetts residents opens in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The state’s first-of-its-kind free rapid COVID-19 testing site for Massachusetts residents opened Tuesday in Lowell.

CVS Health partnered with city and state officials to launch the drive-thru site in the parking lot of Lowell’s Showcase Cinema, located at 32 Reiss Ave.

The site is capable of conducting and processing up to 1,000 tests per day, with results produced in an average of 15 minutes, according to the Office of the City Manager.

“The high volume of testing that will be conducted at this site will build upon the relentless work of Governor

Baker and Secretary Sudders to expand the state’s testing capacity, which is critically important in the effort to

contain the spread of COVID-19,” said City Manager Eileen Donoghue. “This site will significantly increase

access to testing for Lowell residents and individuals from around the region. We are grateful to CVS Health

and the Administration for partnering with the City to launch this tremendously valuable operation.”

Resident seeking testing are required to pre-register on the CVS Health website. Individuals must be at least 18 years old to be eligible and must be symptomatic or part of a vulnerable population.

CVS Health launched similar testing operations Sunday in Rhode Island and Georgia. The company has also operated a drive-thru testing site for first responders in Shrewsbury since March.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)