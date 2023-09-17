COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett and Calvin Harris each scored a second-half goal and the Colorado Rapids held off the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night for their first win since July 8.

Colorado (4-13-10) also scored its first goal in the last six regular-season matches. New England (13-6-9) had won the last three games against the Rapids.

Bassett scored his third goal of the season in the 48th minute by heading in Connor Ronan’s free kick. Harris cut back his defender at the corner of the 18-yard box and finished with his left foot for his first goal with the club.

Defender Omar González headed in a cross in second-half stoppage time for the Revs.

