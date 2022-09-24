BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapper Post Malone took to social media Saturday evening to announce the cancellation of his show at TD Garden.

The musician, born Austin Richard Post, wrote that he’s experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in St. Louis, Missouri.

In the Twitter post, the performer wrote that he woke up to a cracking side on the right side of his body, adding “I’m having a very difficult time breathing.”

The post, published after the scheduled 7 p.m. start time for his concert, says Post is in the hospital.

He performed Friday night at the Garden and says Saturday evening’s tickets will be valid for a rescheduled date that he’s planning right now. His next concert date is scheduled for September 27th in Cleveland, Ohio.

