Rare 1 in 2 million blue lobster now on display at New England Aquarium

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium recently received a rare blue lobster from Patriot Lobster in Salem and Marblehead — an oddity that is found in the wild in about one in two million lobsters.

After a 30-day quarantine, the lobster is now on view in the aquarium’s Isle of Shoals exhibit ahead of February school vacation weeks.

The aquarium has received several rare-colored lobsters from fishermen and retail outlets over the years including a yellow and a calico lobster, both occurring naturally in about one in 30 million lobsters, and an orange lobster, which occurs in about one in 20 million lobsters.

There is also the highly rare half black-half orange “Halloween” colored lobster which occurs in the wild at an incidence of in 1 in 50 million.

All of which are on display at the aquarium.

