AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police issued a rare Amber alert Friday for a 3-year-old girl who was quickly located.

Audrey Laferriere was found safe Friday morning, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. She had been last seen Thursday evening with her parents in Van Buren.

It was only the third Amber Alert in Maine since the system went into effect in December of 2008.

In November 2009, an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father after he allegedly assaulted the girl’s mother in her Sanford home. The girl was located the following day in New Hampshire.

In October 2016, an Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home in Augusta. A woman dropped the girl off at the Augusta Police Department.

