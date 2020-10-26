Rare blue moon to appear in night sky on Halloween

(WHDH) — A very rare blue moon will illuminate the night sky on Halloween.

For the first time since 1944, a full blue moon will be visible in all time zones on Saturday night, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

Whenever two full moons appear in a single month, the second full moon is dubbed a blue moon.

A full moon on Halloween occurs about once every 19 years.

The next full moon on Halloween won’t be until 2039, according to astronomers.

