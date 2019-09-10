Rare full moon to illuminate night sky on Friday the 13th

(WHDH) — A rare full moon will be visible in the night sky across the United States on Friday, the 13th.

The moon will officially turn full at about 12:33 a.m. eastern time on Saturday but it will be visible on Friday to those who live in the central, mountain, and pacific time zones, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The spooky occurrence is a spectacle that rarely happens. In fact, the last full moon on a Friday the 13th took place in June 2014, the almanac said.

“It has been calculated that to have a full Moon occur on the 13th day of a particular month, and for that day to be a Friday, it is (on average) a once in 20-year occurrence,” a post on the almanac’s website said.

The “harvest moon,” which is the full moon nearest to the autumnal equinox, is slated to appear in the sky on Sept. 23.

