PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s great black hawk was standing on its own and looking alert Monday, a day after suffering apparent frostbite during Sunday’s snowstorm.

The rare raptor, which has been living in Portland’s Deering Oaks Park for the past few weeks, was found on the ground Sunday, unable to stand. It was taken to Avian Haven in Freedom, which specializes in wild bird rehabilitation.

Avian Haven co-owner Diane Winn told the Portland Press Herald the bird’s health was improving after a night in the intensive care unit, but it is uncertain if it will be released into the wild.

Officials have said a great black hawk believed to be the same bird found Sunday first appeared in Maine in August, only the second time the bird had been seen in the United States.

