PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group caring for an injured South American hawk that turned up in a park in Maine says the bird had to be euthanized after its condition deteriorated.

Avian Haven says in a Facebook post on Thursday the decision to euthanize the great black hawk was “tinged with regret, sorrow, even heartbreak.” The group had said earlier in the week the hawk was struggling with frostbite and would likely lose toes on both feet. They were also concerned that the “overall viability” of both feet had been compromised.

The bird’s native to Central and South America, and it drew the attention of wildlife fans when it appeared in Deering Oaks Park in Portland weeks ago.

It was later found lying in snow on Jan. 20 and taken to the Freedom rehabilitation center.

