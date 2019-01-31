PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group caring for an injured South American hawk that turned up in a park in Maine says the bird will likely lose toes on both feet due to frostbite.

Avian Haven said Tuesday that the feet on the great black hawk have deteriorated, and they are concerned that the “overall viability” of both feet has been compromised.

The bird is native to Central and South America, and it drew the attention of wildlife fans when it appeared in Deering Oaks Park in Portland weeks ago.

It was later found lying in the snow on Jan. 20 and taken to the Freedom rehabilitation center.

Avian Haven says additional tests are scheduled for Wednesday.

