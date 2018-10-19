Rare lunar meteorite dubbed ‘The Moon Puzzle’ sells for $600k

BOSTON (WHDH) - An extremely rare lunar meteorite that was up for auction in Boston recently sold for $612,500.

The meteorite, known as “The Moon Puzzle,” was comprised of six fragments that fit together, puzzle-like, to form a mass weighing very nearly 12 pounds. It was considered one of the largest known moon rocks.

“The winning bid came from a representative working with the Tam Chuc Pagoda Complex, located in Ha Nam Province, Vietnam,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction, in a statement. “We are extremely happy and thrilled that this magnificent lunar meteorite will be proudly displayed at this beautiful facility — and this “Moon Puzzle” will certainly inspire students of science for generations to come.”

