PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A rare penny found by a 16-year-old high school student in Pittsfield back in 1947 is selling for $120,000.

Don Lutes, Jr. discovered the rare 1943 coin after he received change from his school cafeteria in March of 1947, according to Heritage Auctions.

He later learned from the United States Department of Treasury that all 1943 pennies were made of zinc coated in steel, as opposed to the traditional copper penny. This made the cent one of the most famous error coins in American currency, Heritage Auctions wrote.

Lutes got the coin authenticated in 1958 by Walter Breen during a New England Numismatic Association convention in Worcester.

Only a handful of legitimate 1943 pennies have reportedly been discovered.

