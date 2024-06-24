BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans could have a chance to own a rare piece of team history as part of an ongoing auction.

The Lelands 2024 Summer Classic Auction runs through June 29 and includes a first generation photo of Babe Ruth from his 1915 rookie season with the Red Sox, according to an auction announcement. The photo is believed to be one of the earliest photos of Babe Ruth as a member of the Red Sox.

Bids for the photo had already climbed over $20,000 as of Monday afternoon.

In addition to the Babe Ruth photo, other items on auction include Michael Jordan’s game worn sneakers from his famous 1985 broken foot game and an extremely rare Lebron James rookie playing card.

