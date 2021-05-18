PORTLAND, Maine (WHDH) — A rare split-colored lobster has made its home at the University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Maine.

The lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation, the university announced.

The half-orange, half-brown crustacean is considered to be a one-in-50 million catch, with blue lobsters being one-in-two million and albino lobsters at one-in-100 million.

Back in February, UNE became home to a one-in-30 million rare yellow lobster, which they have since named Banana.

“We are honored that local lobstermen entrust these rare animals to UNE’s Marine Science Center where we will use them in our teaching and outreach activities,” said Markus Frederich, Ph.D., assistant professor of marine sciences. “Our research on lobsters and climate change, funded by the National Science Foundation, highlights the importance of these charismatic creatures.”

The university is now searching for a name for the split-colored lobster, with some suggesting Banana Split.

