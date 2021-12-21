BERKLEY, Mass. (WHDH) — Birders rejoice!

The rare Steller’s sea eagle, a native to Asia, has been spotted in Massachusetts for the first time.

The huge raptor was first seen in Alaska, then Nova Scotia, and on Monday, it was spotted in Dighton Rock State Park in Berkley.

Bird blogger Nick Lund told 7NEWS he made his way to the park from Maine after hearing of the unusual sight.

“There’s only 4,000 of them in the entire world,” Lund said. “Compare that to about 320,000 bald eagles in the lower 48 states.”

Lund said he spotted the eagle next to two young bald eagles.

“It’s a bird that I had always wanted to see and never thought I would,” he said. “To see one just a couple hours from my house, and to know it was around and finally actually connect with it — it’s a fun feeling. It’s what makes birding so much fun.”