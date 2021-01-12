BOSTON (WHDH) - A rare tarantula recently surrendered to a non-profit organization in Boston is looking to be adopted.

A family who moved to a new home in the Greater Boston area and couldn’t take along their pet tarantula, named Gwen, gave up the spider to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – Angell in Boston on Sunday.

Gwen is most likely a female Rose Hair tarantula; however, the MSPCA says it cannot 100 percent confirm its gender.

Assuming she is female, Gwen, who is about 4 years old, could live another 15 or more years, as females have a significantly longer life expectancy than males, who live for about five years, according to the MSPCA-Angell.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, says she is roughly the size of a teacup saucer and is believed to be full grown.

“We’re looking for a dedicated owner that can keep up with Gwen’s specialized care, and someone experienced with Tarantulas more generally,” he added.

Anyone interested in adopting Gwen can contact the adoption center at adoption@mspca.org for more information.

