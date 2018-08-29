Rare ‘ghost lobster’ caught off Maine coast, thrown back

STONINGTON, Maine (WHDH/AP) — A Maine fisherman says he caught a rare nearly-see-through “ghost lobster,” then threw the crustacean back into the ocean because it was too small to keep.

Mike Billings hauled in the rare lobster Tuesday morning off the coast of Stonington. The Portland Press Herald reports the lobster’s unique coloration is likely caused by a genetic condition that results in the partial loss of pigmentation.

Billings shared photos of the lobster on Facebook with a caption that said: “omg! caught a translucent white lobster! 1:100 million yow!”

Billings says he threw the lobster back into the ocean after taking pictures.

This is not Billings’ first encounter with odd lobsters, as he previously caught a rare calico lobster in 2014, the same year he caught one with one blue claw.

