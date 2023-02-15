Video released Wednesday offered a fresh perspective from the mission nearly 40 years ago that found the wreckage of the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution shared the nearly hour-long batch video Wednesday evening.

Dana Yoerger, a Senior Scientist at the Woods Hole Institution said the video shows “the moments of discovery.”

“The up close views were extremely informative, surprising, shocking,” Yoerger said.

Now a senior scientist for the Woods Hole Institution, Yoerger was on the history-making expedition to find the Titanic in 1986.

He said the expedition “brought life” to the Titanic disaster. He continued, saying the answers gleaned from the expedition “weren’t what we hoped,” with the Titanic’s woodwork gone, among other things.

“At least we knew the truth, and we were observing nature at work,” he said, though.

Wednesday’s video release came as James Cameron’s multi-award winning movie “Titanic” celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Yoerger discussed the film and its relation to the real Titanic sinking now more than 110 years ago.

“You can’t make that stuff up,” he said. “That really happened and I think that affects people.”

With new video available, Yoerger said he is remembering the initial discovery of the Titanic, when “all of this was new.”

