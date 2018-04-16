Rash of truck crashes prompt closure of part of I-93 in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA NOTCH, N.H. (WHDH) — A stretch of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire was closed Monday after hazardous road conditions caused several trucks to crash.

State police have closed the highway in both directions in Franconia Notch, according to transportation officials.

Emergency crews are responding to reports of three tractor-trailer rollovers.

High winds are causing dangerous travel in the area.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen or if anyone was hurt.

TRAFFIC ALERT: NH State have closed I-93 in Franconia Notch due to hazardous wind conditions. There are reportedly three trucks rolled over due to high wind and extensive guardrail damage. pic.twitter.com/N81OQTZ9gV — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) April 16, 2018

