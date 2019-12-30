Rask, Bergeron named to 2020 NHL All-Star team

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, guards the goal during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask and centerman Patrice Bergeron were named to the 2020 NHL All-Star team on Monday.

Rask, who ranks seventh in the NHL with a 2.31 goals-against average, is also tied for ninth in the league with a .923 save percentage.

The 32-year-old Finland native has two shutouts and earned a win in his 500th NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in October.

Rask previously competed in the 2017 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Bergeron was selected to participate in the game after winning the NHL’s “Last Man In” vote. The veteran forward ranks third in scoring on the Bruins with 17 goals and 18 assists.

The 16-year veteran has seven multi-point games through 31 contests, capped by a four-point night against the Minnesota Wild in November.

Rask and Bergeron will be joined in the game by teammate David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak, one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers, has 29 goals and 29 assists.

