Rask named to 2020 NHL All-Star team

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has been named to the 2020 NHL All-Star team on Monday.

Rask, who ranks seventh in the NHL with a 2.31 goals-against average, is also tied for ninth in the league with a .923 save percentage.

The 32-year-old Finland native has two shutouts and earned a win in his 500th NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in October.

Rask previously competed in the 2017 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Rask will be joined in the game by teammate David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak, one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers, has 29 goals and 29 assists.

